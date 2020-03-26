Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Joyce. View Sign Obituary

JOYCE, James "Peter" It is with great sadness that the family of James "Peter" Joyce announces his passing after a long battle with cancer, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 78 years. A very devoted husband and father, Peter will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Sandi and his children, Ron (Stacey), and Dan (Debbie). Peter will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Collin, Declan, Dane, and Dyson, by his brother, Fred (Lorna), nephew Derek (Kathy), niece Michelle (Mike), and many more extended family. He was predeceased by his father Bill, mother Ann, brother Lorry, and sister Donna. Due to the unfortunate circumstances regarding the global pandemic of COVID-19 we will be remembering Peter with a graveside service for family only. A great way to celebrate Peter during these challenging times is to grab a cup of your favourite coffee and take a nice walk with someone you love, as that was one of his favourite things to do. The family wishes to recognize the outstanding personal care of family physician Dr. Brian MacKay, Dr. S. Rao and all the amazing staff at Kelowna Cancer Centre, the exceptional nurses at KGH Ambulatory Care, as well as the compassionate staff of Kelowna Hospice House. Finally, we are incredibly grateful to the many wonderful friends who have provided support during this difficult time. Those we love can never be More than a thought away. For as long as there is a memory They live in our hearts to stay. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in honour of Peter to ­BC Cancer Agency or Kelowna Hospice House.





