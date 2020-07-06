1/1
James "Jim" Mooreside
1940 - 2020
"Jim" James Raymond Mooreside

Dec 13, 1940 -
June 22, 2020

Born in Vancouver, Jim was a longtime resident of Quesnel, BC. Three years ago Jim and his wife Alice moved to Prince George where he led a very active life. He played bridge three times a week, had season tickets to the Spruce Kings, and went to many Cougar games. He enjoyed attending live events whether it was theater, music or a community celebration. He loved camping, fishing and downhill skiing, and he always had a project on the go. Most of all he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He will be greatly missed. Special thank you to everyone in the healthcare system that helped him.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jul. 6, 2020.
