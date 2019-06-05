James S. Garraway (August 30, 2019 - June 02, 2019)
Obituary

Jim passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his mother, Margaret; and brother, Rick. Dearly missed and always remembered by his devoted wife, Deb; and children, Hayden, Jamie, and Taylor.

Survived by his father, David; brother, Wayne (Wendy); sister, Sharon (Don); sister-in-law, Karen; brothers-in-law, Wendell (Karen) and Ian (Tammy); and many loving nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, June 9th, at Signature Sandman Event Room, 2990 Recplace Drive, Prince George, BC.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice House in Prince George, BC.
