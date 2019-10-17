Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Smythe. View Sign Obituary

The family of James Norman Smythe sadly announces his passing in Prince George, BC, September 28th, 2019, in his 92nd year. James was born February 9th, 1928 in Carman, Manitoba, joined the R.C.M.P. at the age of 19, and was the first R.C.M.P. member stationed at Kitimat, BC, where he met his bride to be, Joan Marie Ingram in 1952.

After 25 years in the RCMP, including living overseas, James retired with his family to a hobby farm in Pineview. An interest in law spurred him to become a Notary Public. Along with Joan, the couple established a successful Notary Practice which they managed for over a decade. James and Joan spent a pleasant 20 years of their retirement in Kelowna, BC, living on the Westside.

James had many outdoor interests, and led a life of adventure pursuing his love of photography, square dancing, world travel, hiking, canoeing and reading. His compassion for animals and health led him to become a vegan well ahead of his time.

James leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Joan Smythe, and daughters Charlene Smythe (George Craigen) and Joanna Smythe (Walter Matosevic). He also leaves his grandchildren Bryce and Josey Bushell, Brennon Obst, and James and Mieke Matosevic, all of whom considered him a legend. He is also survived by great grandchildren Phoenix, Sebastian, Gryphon and Drakon, and his niece Sharon Spruston.



James, as you greet your next adventure,

