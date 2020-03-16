Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Weed. View Sign Obituary

Weed, James (Jim) Howard



March 12, 1945 -

March 11, 2020



Husband, friend, leader, guru, mentor, log-home builder and passionate outdoorsman - our beloved Jim passed away suddenly on March 11 in an environment which he loved -the mountains. Jim was born in Greenwood, BC, and raised in Grand Forks. He ventured west and north in pursuit of work and the outdoors, ending up in Prince George in 1969. He trained as a heavy-duty mechanic and worked primarily for John Deere in Prince George. He and the love of his life, Val, married in Jasper in 1976. Jim was instrumental in leading and volunteering for many clubs, including the Prince George Canoeing Club, Caledonia Nordic Ski Club and Tabor Backcountry Recreation Society. Jim was always planning the next adventure - canoe tripping, backpacking, biking, skiing, entertaining etc. He and Val hiked and biked throughout Europe and in many places in Canada -they especially loved cycling in Quebec. Jim organized many canoe excursions throughout BC, the Yukon, Alaska and the far north. Jim, with a twinkle in his eye and a chuckle or deep laugh, loved telling stories and advising his many friends of what was right and wrong in the world. In memory of Jim, please tell a story, volunteer and/or smile with a twinkle and chuckle. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Val, and many, many friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Beatrice and Wes, and his brother, Frank. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020

