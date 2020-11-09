Janet Ann Tompkins
November 11, 1941 -
November 4, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janet (Jan) Ann Tompkins after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be missed by her husband of 52 years, Delbert Tompkins, her son Troy Tompkins, daughter-in-law Marylou, her grandchildren Ava and Ethan, her sister Mary, and so many other friends and family. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service held. Our family would like to thank the brothers and sisters at the Kingdom Hall who have been so generous and kind, delivering meals and offering support. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the Northern Health home support services and Prince George Hospice House for taking such good care of Mom. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to cancer research or your favourite charity. We will miss your laughter, your smile, your kindness and your conversations. Condolences may be offered at www.FraserviewCrematorium.com