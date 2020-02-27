Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice J. Day. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Janice Josephine Day on February 15, 2020. Janice is survived by her loving and devoted husband Dennis, her sons Patrick and Vincent (Sherry) and grandchildren Anna, Nick, Hunter and Dawson. She was a unique soul who spoke her mind and lived life on her own terms. There is no doubt those who met her will remember her. She often said, "we are all in this together". Indeed, together we are missing our family matriarch who lived life with passion and purpose. At her request there will be no official service. We will fulfill a promise to spread her ashes in a specific meaningful place in nature that has many fond family memories.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Janice Josephine Day on February 15, 2020. Janice is survived by her loving and devoted husband Dennis, her sons Patrick and Vincent (Sherry) and grandchildren Anna, Nick, Hunter and Dawson. She was a unique soul who spoke her mind and lived life on her own terms. There is no doubt those who met her will remember her. She often said, "we are all in this together". Indeed, together we are missing our family matriarch who lived life with passion and purpose. At her request there will be no official service. We will fulfill a promise to spread her ashes in a specific meaningful place in nature that has many fond family memories. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close