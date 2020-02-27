It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Janice Josephine Day on February 15, 2020. Janice is survived by her loving and devoted husband Dennis, her sons Patrick and Vincent (Sherry) and grandchildren Anna, Nick, Hunter and Dawson. She was a unique soul who spoke her mind and lived life on her own terms. There is no doubt those who met her will remember her. She often said, "we are all in this together". Indeed, together we are missing our family matriarch who lived life with passion and purpose. At her request there will be no official service. We will fulfill a promise to spread her ashes in a specific meaningful place in nature that has many fond family memories.