Jean Welsh Harris It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jean Harris on June 8, 2019. She will be dearly missed by her brother Tom (Macaria) and her great nieces and nephews Kelsey, Kyle, Jonathan, Kyrsten, Dylan and Ian. Jean was predeceased by her loving husband Peter, parents James and Jean, sister-in-law Anne, niece Heather and nephew Jimmy. Jean was born on November 17, 1933 in Braeface, Stirlingshire Scotland and moved to Prince George in 1967. Jean worked at Northern Health for over 30 years and was a long time dedicated member of The Eastern Star and past Worthy Matron. Jean would always go above and beyond for her family and friends. They meant the world to her and she had no problem expressing that. She was a truly amazing person who was full of love with a beautiful soul. She leaves us with incredible memories and will be dearly missed. A service will be held on June 17th at 1 pm at St. Giles Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Society or to a charity of choice.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 13 to June 14, 2019