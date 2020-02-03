Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Mary Shiels. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

SHIELS, Jean Mary



May 5, 1930 -

January 29, 2020



Jean passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Simon Fraser Lodge, Prince George, BC.



She is predeceased by her parents Charles and Gladys Simpson, sister Christine, husband Earl Waddel Shiels, and son Larry Gene Shiels.



Jean is survived by sons Brian (Myrna) Shiels, John (Monica) Shiels and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



No service by request.Condolences may be offered at



Miss me, but let me go



When I come to the end of the road

And the sun has set for me,

I want no rites in a gloom-filled room

--Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little, but not too long

And not with your head bowed low

Remember the love that we once shared

--Miss me, but let me go

For this is a journey we all must take

And each must go alone

It's all a part of the Master's plan

--A step on the road to home

When you are lonely and sick of heart

Go to the friends we know

and bury your sorrow in doing good deeds

--Miss me, but let me go.

