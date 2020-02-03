SHIELS, Jean Mary
May 5, 1930 -
January 29, 2020
Jean passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Simon Fraser Lodge, Prince George, BC.
She is predeceased by her parents Charles and Gladys Simpson, sister Christine, husband Earl Waddel Shiels, and son Larry Gene Shiels.
Jean is survived by sons Brian (Myrna) Shiels, John (Monica) Shiels and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
No service by request.Condolences may be offered at www.AssmansFuneralChapel.com
Miss me, but let me go
When I come to the end of the road
And the sun has set for me,
I want no rites in a gloom-filled room
--Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little, but not too long
And not with your head bowed low
Remember the love that we once shared
--Miss me, but let me go
For this is a journey we all must take
And each must go alone
It's all a part of the Master's plan
--A step on the road to home
When you are lonely and sick of heart
Go to the friends we know
and bury your sorrow in doing good deeds
--Miss me, but let me go.
(Author unknown)
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020