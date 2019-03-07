In Loving Memory Jean May July 3, 1933-March 7, 2002 Beautiful memories are wonderful things They last till the longest day. They never wear out or get lost And can never be given away. To some you may be forgotten To others a part of the past. But to us who loved and lost you Your memory will always last. Sadly missed & Lovingly remembered Arne & Lynn
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019