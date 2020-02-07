Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannine Walker. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of long-time Prince George resident, Jeannine Walker on January 29. Jeannine is predeceased by her grandson Jacob and six of her nine siblings as well as her good friend Jerry Waddell. She is survived by her children Sheree (Eric) Hunter, Suzanne (Dennis Ouellette) van Diepen, Michael Walker, Brian (Sheila) Walker and Charlene (Jhon) Waterman, her grandchildren Richard, Lindsay, Jehn, Devon, Maigan, Amanda, Joe and Tara and her great grandchildren Fox, Ella, Jade, Xander, Dakota, Jakob and Regan. She leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews as well as many friends, especially her dear friends, Edna Cutway and Nancy O'Malley, to mourn her passing, and also the new friends she made including the wonderful staff at Rotary Hospice House where she spent her final 4 months in comfort under their loving care.

Jeannine spent her childhood in Richmond B.C. where she met and married Bud Walker. They subsequently moved to Prince George in 1963 to raise their family. Over the years, Jeannine was involved as a long-time volunteer at PGARA racetrack. She worked for many years at Harvey Plumbing and Heating, before working in the office of her church, St Mary's Catholic. She was an active member of the St Mary's choir. She was loved by everyone who knew her and she will be greatly missed. A special heart-felt thank you goes to Dr. Grant Wooldridge.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020

