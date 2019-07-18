Cunin, Jeffrey Ryan December 31, 1987- July 15, 2019 It is with deep regret and heavy hearts that the Cunin family is announcing the sudden passing of Jeffrey Ryan Cunin. Jeffrey's life ended the way he enjoyed living it with selflessness and thinking of others. Jeffrey is survived by his mother (Pamela, Kelowna). Father (Maurice, Quesnel), brothers (Dennis, Ft St John and Kevin, Prince George, Chris, Victoria and Dan, Cochrane, Alberta) as well as other family members. There will be a viewing at 1:00pm with a celebration of life to honour Jeffrey at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Prince George Funeral Service, 1014 Douglas St. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prince George Rotary Hospice would be appreciated in his memory. Prince George Funeral Service in care of arrangements 250 564 - 3880.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 18 to July 20, 2019