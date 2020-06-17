Jeffrey James Hacock

1961 ~ 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey James Hacock announce that Jeff left us on June 12, 2020 with grace and dignity at the age of 59. He left as

he had lived; on his own terms.

He is pre-deceased by his two brothers, Ken and Gary and his father, John.

He is mourned by his life partner of 20 + years, Gerald Harnden, his mother, Sylvia Morehouse (Harry) sisters, Karen Mordus (Don) and Sharon Conway (Bill), step- children Eric Harnden( Danielle) and Brian Harnden, grandchildren Fred and Eva and a large extended family of adoring nieces,

nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends old and new, far and wide.

Jeff left his mark on the hearts and memories of anyone who ever met him. Those who had the good

fortune to know him, loved him with a passion that was infectious. Everyone loved Jeff!

As a husband, son and brother he was a best friend. To friends, he was family. To strangers, he was kind, welcoming and charming. He was the centre of social life for so many in Prince George as a young man, in Vancouver as an adult and in Courtenay, where he called home for the last 2 decades.

In life he faced many heart-breaking trials, the last of which was a decade long struggle with increasingly debilitating MS. He faced each challenge with determination and humour. He remained generous and caring throughout his life to the very end.

Words do not express the loss we all feel or the gratitude to the MAID team of medical professionals who helped him leave peacefully and painlessly, in his own home surrounded by the love of his partner, mother and family.

By Jeff's request, those who wish to remember him and his generosity with a donation could do so to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of BC.



