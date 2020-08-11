1/1
Jeremy Ian "Jere" Silver
1938 - 2020
Jeremy (Jere) Ian Silver

August 23, 1938 -
August 4, 2020

Jere passed away at the age of 81, at the Simon Fraser Lodge in Prince George, BC, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Arvilla Lewis, in 2015; brother Jim Silver, mother Jeanette Silver, father Bill Silver, and step-mother Edith Silver.

Jere was born in Vanderhoof, BC, where he spent his youth. He was especially close to his brother Jim, sister-in-law Olive, and their children Rick (Liza), Terri (Gerry), Tom (Taya), and Steve (Leslie).

Jere and Arvilla raised their family and spent most of their married life in Fort St. James, BC, where Jere worked for Apollo Forest Products as a fork lift driver. Jere and Arvilla nurtured many close friendships in their community and throughout BC. They spent many summers at the family cabin in Stuart Lake, and travelled in their trailer to visit family and friends. They were very involved in the Stuart Lake Seniors Rec Centre.

With increasing health challenges in the last 3 years of his life, Jere made Simon Fraser Lodge his home. He never lost his beautiful smile, his endearing whistle, and kind, gentle nature.

No service by request.
The family would like to thank Dr. Grant Wooldridge and the wonderful staff at Simon Fraser Lodge for their compassionate care.
Donations may be made to the Simon Fraser Lodge Family Council Fund.

Son: Barry (Charitini) Silver
Daughter: Shari (Jamie) Uhrich
Grandsons: Jared (Emerald), Dustin Uhrich
Great Grandson: River Uhrich

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Aug. 11, 2020.
