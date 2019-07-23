It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, and friend, Jerome Justin Pellerin , on July 14th 2019, at the age of 36 years old. Jerome is survived by his mother Lillian and step-father Ken Dueck; father Germaine Pellerin; sister Genevieve Pellerin Larrivée (John Larrivée); brother Brandon Pellerin; sister Sylvia Pellerin-Lima (Stephen Lima), and sister Leanne Bernard. Jerome was a current employee of Canfor and previous employers include The Keg, The Rockford, and Norweld. In Jerome's honour we are holding a Celebration of Life on Friday, July 26 at 6:00pm, and welcome all of those whose lives he touched. Please contact [email protected] for details. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jerome's name to the Prince George branches of the Canadian Mental Health Association or Humane Society.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 23 to July 24, 2019