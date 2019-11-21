Jerry Lester Beck was promoted to higher service on Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Survived by his loving wife Marlene, son Darrell (Jenn), daughter Beverly (Tony) and 5 grandchildren: his two angels, Kaitlin and Jasmine and his three buddies, Liam, Kaden and Levi. Jerry was predeceased by his parents Lester and Shirley Beck and by his brother Paul Beck. A Memorial Service in celebration of a life well lived will be held at Westside Family Fellowship on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019