Jesse Steppler
Oct 21, 1954 - Jan 31, 2020
With great sadness we announce the passing of Jess. He loved golf, fishing, road trips, backyard fires and talking about his family. Jess couldn't go anywhere without being spotted because of his fedora, big smile and his willingness to help.
He leaves a big hole in the hearts of his children Adam and Dawn (Beth and Jason). His grandchildren Owen, Casandra, Kersten, Austen, Haley, Emily and Olivia, his brothers Barry and Terry, his sister Michelle and his numerous nieces and nephews. Jess was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Ruby, his sister Sharon and brother Cliff.
We hope Jess is happy where he is with a coffee and a "smoke full of sunshine" and Eva by his side.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Prince George Hospice Society.
Celebration of life will be held at the Legion on March 15th, 2020 from 11 am to 4 pm .
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020