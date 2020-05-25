Jessie Margaret Macdonald (Mackenzie)



Jessie Margaret Macdonald nee Mackenzie Passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband Somerled, son John and daughter-in-law Patricia from Salt Spring Island, son Alan and daughter-in-law Dayna from Nanaimo, and grandchildren Alexandra, Mackenzy, and Rylan.



Jessie was born in 1928 New Westminster, graduated St. Joseph's Nursing Academy in 1951, working as a nurse at several hospitals in BC. She married Somerled Macdonald in 1958. Jessie moved with Mac to Prince George in 1967 where they remained, raising their two sons. Jessie contributed to her community as a teaching assistant, member of St Andrew's United Church, and a long time member of a philanthropic organization providing educational and social supports for young women. Jessie's lovable nature and wonderful sense of humour, is remembered by her family and many friends. She will be dearly missed.



There will be a memorial service at a later date.

