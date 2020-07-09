Jessie-Mae Hayward-Lines Jessie-Mae was unexpectedly taken from us Friday July 3, 2020 at the age of 26. Jessie- Mae is survived by her mother Paula Hayward and step-father Kevin Johnson, her father Todd Lines, sisters: Ariel Hayward, Desiree Lines, brothers: Jonny Hayward (Sam), Walker Lines, grandparents: Nels & Irene Lindstrom, Brian & Yvonne Hayward, Jackie Lines, aunts/uncles: Patty Pettigrew & Mike Snell, Penny & Ernie Hill , David Hayward & Wesley Law, Laura-Mae Nicola, Blenda & Brian Bueckert, Crystal Lindstrom, Chris Lines, numerous cousins: Brian, Kayla, Brittany, Beau, Brandon, Lauren, Brycen, Brooke-Lyn, Emily, Elliott , Damon, Bradley , Zachary and many many more!! Family memorial services to be held at Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway St, Prince George BC Saturday, July 11, 2020 @ 1 pm In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hadih House







