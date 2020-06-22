Jill Peniuk (Postlethwaite)1952 - 2020It is with a broken heart that I share with you the passing of my loving wife of 39 years. Jill was born November 15, 1952 in Great Urswick, England. At the age of 18, Jill immigrated to Canada to pursue a new life experience.It was in Vancouver we met and we married in England. We moved to Prince George in 1985 and a few years later opened and operated a print shop until our retirement in 2012.Jill loved her tennis and also participated in squash, racquetball and curling until rheumatoid arthritis prevented her from playing. Jill spent many hours in her garden overlooking the Nechako River.Jill was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her husband, Ron; two brothers Andrew and Thomas (Kath); many nieces and nephews; two stepsons Terry and Trevor, and their families.Many thanks to Dr. Raymond and Dr. Grose for their kindness and guidance.A private celebration for Jill will be held at later date.Jill's final resting place will be at home in England.