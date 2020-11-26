1/1
Jim Sadowsky
Jim Sadowsky 1939 - 2020 It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of Jim Sadowsky, loving husband to Elizabeth and loving father to Sandy and David. Born March 25, 1939 in Winnipeg, Jim came to BC for a career in the Pulp & Paper Industry. Starting off at the BCFP Crofton operations, Jim shortly thereafter moved to the Rayonier facility in Woodfibre, and soon found his way to the Northwood facility in Prince George in 1966. Jim passed at home. He was a great cook, gardener, golfer, bowler, volunteer, car enthusiast and dog walker. And much more. Always supporting us in everything we did. There will be no service by request. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated or, just enjoy your life to the fullest. We miss you Dad.



Published in Prince George Citizen from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2020.
