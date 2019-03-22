Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Husoy. View Sign

JO ANNE MARIE HUSOY June 12, 1957- March 15, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jo after a brief stay in the hospital. She will be remembered fondly for her generous spirit and fun-loving personality. Joanne loved to garden, and anyone who knew her or passed by her house was in awe of her beautiful, award-winning flowers. She proudly raised her son Aaron with the help of her mother, Polema, and absolutely doted on her young granddaughter. She recently celebrated her 40th anniversary at Peterbilt, where she was a well-known and beloved employee. Joanne is survived by her son Aaron (Lydia) Husoy, granddaughter Adara, brothers Thomas (Tracey) Husoy and Edward (Janet) Husoy, sister Karen Harvie, niece Robbin, and many extended family members and close friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Leiv and Polema Husoy, brother William Husoy and niece Shana. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.





June 12, 1957- March 15, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jo after a brief stay in the hospital. She will be remembered fondly for her generous spirit and fun-loving personality. Joanne loved to garden, and anyone who knew her or passed by her house was in awe of her beautiful, award-winning flowers. She proudly raised her son Aaron with the help of her mother, Polema, and absolutely doted on her young granddaughter. She recently celebrated her 40th anniversary at Peterbilt, where she was a well-known and beloved employee. Joanne is survived by her son Aaron (Lydia) Husoy, granddaughter Adara, brothers Thomas (Tracey) Husoy and Edward (Janet) Husoy, sister Karen Harvie, niece Robbin, and many extended family members and close friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Leiv and Polema Husoy, brother William Husoy and niece Shana. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close