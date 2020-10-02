1/1
Joan (Kempster) Currie
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Joan Currie
(Kempster)

Sep 24, 1929 -
Sep 2, 2020


Joan Currie was born on Sept 24, 1929 in Winnipeg, MB. Her family relocated to Prince George, BC where she grew up. She was the eldest child of James & Nova Kempster. She will be forever missed by her siblings; sister Ethel (John), brothers Art, Jim (Verna), Reg (Dorothy) and Ivan (Shirley). She leaves behind daughters Lynn (Lee), Lisa and son John. Predeceased by sons Phillip, Jerry, Jim and Tom. Joan moved to Salmon Arm to be near her daughter Lynn and family. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was a woman of faith, a poet and singer. She knew salvation and has been set free. Joan lives forever in our hearts.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 2, 2020.
