Joan Inez Margaret Buchi
(nee Perry)
July 5, 1930 -
June 21, 2020
Joan (Mom, Nanny, Auntie & Friend to many) graduated to the next level of love and wisdom, passing away peacefully with family by her side. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a future date. Donations in lieu of flowers to PG Hospice House or your favourite charity.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 29, 2020.