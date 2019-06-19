Martin, Joan Ann (NEE: Petrie) 1937 - 2019 Joan is survived by her loving family and spouse of 43 years Vern; children: Karen (Allan), Barry (Angel) John, Michelle (Rob); stepdaughters: Heather (Brian), Linda; grandchildren: Matthew (Lisa), Sarah, Maria (Eric), Kory, Jeremy, Amanda, Taylor, Alyssa, Danielle (Mason), Jason; great granddaughter, Payton as well as relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Jack and Edith; sisters: Shirley, Jackie as well as relatives and friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to the dedicated and wonderful staff at Foyer Lacombe. There will be no service at this time. Memorial Donations can be made in Joan's memory to the Cross Cancer Institute, 11560 University Avenue, Edmonton, AB, T6G 1Z2. To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home St. Albert Chapel (780) 458-2222
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 19 to June 20, 2019