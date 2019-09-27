Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Yurkowski. View Sign Obituary

Joan Mavis Yurkowski (Nee Corless) August 1, 1928- September 25, 2019 Joan is the last of the Corless pioneer family. Predeceased by mother and father, three brothers, and two sisters. Left to mourn are her husband Stan, son Jim (Margaret) and son Russell (Anne), four grandchildren (Rebecca, Laura, Emily and Samuel), three great-grandchildren (Haedyn, Ava and Vivienne), nieces, nephews and special friends Patricia, Christine and Ken. Joan was born in Prince George and lived here all of her life. She remembers an enjoyable childhood with many occasions spent at Summit Lake. Joan married Stan in August of 1958 and spent her life raising her two children and working at various jobs. The highlight of Joan's work life was being the owner/operator of Nature's Vita Centre, Health Food Store on 4th Avenue from 1982 to 1999. Joan spent her retirement years enjoying travel, activities at the Prince George Senior Centre, learning how to play piano, painting and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed her birthday bonfires. Joan will be remembered for her fabulous cooking, love of candy, sense of humour, lifelong friendships, and her determined nature. No funeral service or life celebration as per her request. May she Rest in Peace





