JENSEN, Joe (Joseph) Carlon

We have sadness in our hearts but peace, love and wonderful memories in our souls. Joe (Joseph) Carlon Jensen left the pain, frustration and tiredness of illness behind on January 22, 2019.

Joe and Julie moved to the Comox Valley in 1997 and Joe left behind a myriad of accomplishments in his active career with Ministry of Transportation and Highways. Joe came out of retirement for one of his most memorable challenges and achievements as Director of Construction for the mountain venues for the 2010 Olympics. He gave his all to developing his beloved farm and designing his unique home with spectacular views of the mountains.

There are many who will miss Joe very much and remember the special person he was. He was a loving husband to Julie, father to Jodi Jensen (Andrew Fergus) and Marne Jensen; stepfather to Sondra Acres and Stacey Acres; brother to his 2 remaining sisters Ferne Wangler and Josie (Dietrich) Hess; brother in law to Barb (Mike) Wilson; uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.

He was a joker who came up with fun things to spring on the unsuspecting (Dan & Fran), and he always appreciated the helpful and caring neighbours who shared their knowledge and person power. Joe would want to remember his golf buddies Chuck, Harvey, Duffy and Rollie who made him laugh but still took his money.

There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring when the garden is blooming and the doors can be opened to the spring breezes for family and friends.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 15, 2019

