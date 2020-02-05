JOHANN RUDOLF RUCH
September 25, 1946 - February 1, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Hans Ruch, who passed away on Saturday, February 1st, surrounded by his family at his home on Lower Mud River Road. Hans was born on September 25, 1946 in Basel, Switzerland and is predeceased by his parents Karl and Klara Ruch. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Isabelle, and his two children Alain (wife Michelle) and Stephanie (husband Steve) along with 5 grandchildren (Andison, Emmett, Kayden, Luke, and Jake). We will miss him dearly but take comfort in knowing he is in a good place free of pain. Memorial Services/Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the spring of 2020 (date TBA). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prince George Parkinson's Support Group. Condolences may be offered at www.AssmansFuneralChapel.com
Rest in Peace Hans.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020