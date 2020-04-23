John Bennet July 16, 1924 - April 11, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John Bennet on April 11/20. John has been reunited with Joan (2009), his wife and sole mate of 55 years. Born in Vancouver July 16, 1924, he joined the Merchant Marines prior to WWII and remained until the war was over. John moved to Prince Rupert and then Whitehorse. In 1954 he married Joan in Vancouver and they lived in Whitehorse until 1959 when they moved to Prince George. John operated Bennet Motors, worked for Bruce Strachen, BDC and FBDB. He was a member of the PG Rotary Club and until the end of December was an active participant of the Seniors Keep Fit at the PG YMCA. Predeceased by his wife Joan, sister Bea (Brian) Creer, brother Roy (Marg) both of Vancouver. Survived by son John (Brenda) of Vernon, daughter Tracie (Jim) Hutchison of Prince George, grandchildren Brad, Chris, Mitch (Taylor), Taralynn, Justin and great granddaughter Ella. No service by request. In lieu of flowers donations to the YMCA would be appreciated.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020