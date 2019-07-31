Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Botrakoff. View Sign Obituary

John Richard Botrakoff Aug 31, 1943 - Nov 25/18 John passed away peacefully after a strong fight with cancer. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Elvina. His son Kevin (Trina), daughter Tammy (Phil), his pride and joy his two grandchildren Nathen and Ekaterina, numerous family and friends, and his best friend of over 40 years Larry-friends forever. John loved his curling even when he couldn't play anymore he was a fixture at the curling club cheering on his curling buddies. He loved the game so much he would stay up late into the night and set his alarm for the early games on tv, sometimes only getting a few hours of sleep. He insisted that he had to watch it live and not recorded. We will be having a celebration of life on August 3/19 at 1:00 at 8820 Pooley Road in Prince George. We hope you can come share some stories and laughs with the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at





Aug 31, 1943 - Nov 25/18 John passed away peacefully after a strong fight with cancer. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Elvina. His son Kevin (Trina), daughter Tammy (Phil), his pride and joy his two grandchildren Nathen and Ekaterina, numerous family and friends, and his best friend of over 40 years Larry-friends forever. John loved his curling even when he couldn't play anymore he was a fixture at the curling club cheering on his curling buddies. He loved the game so much he would stay up late into the night and set his alarm for the early games on tv, sometimes only getting a few hours of sleep. He insisted that he had to watch it live and not recorded. We will be having a celebration of life on August 3/19 at 1:00 at 8820 Pooley Road in Prince George. We hope you can come share some stories and laughs with the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close