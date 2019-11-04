Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. (Jack) BOWIE. View Sign Obituary

Born on March 31st, 1941 in Stettler, AB, Jack passed away on October 30, 2019, at the Kinsmen Lodge in Surrey, BC.



Jack spent the majority of his life in Prince George, BC. He grew up working in the family business, Bowie's Fashions, in management. With the dissolution of Bowie's Fashions, Jack worked full time on the operation and maintenance of Bon-Accord Holdings located at 3rd and Brunswick in Prince George. Jack spent many years at Ness Lake. He enjoyed the outdoors, nature, and peace and quiet with a pocketbook and campfire.



Predeceased by parents, Raye and Alexander, and brother, Bob.



Survived by children, Tavis (Sheena), Andrew (Kayla), and James (Samantha), and two grandchildren, Isla and Cruz Bowie.



An intimate Celebration of Life will be held with Chinese food at Peaceful Restaurant in Surrey on November 1, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Society of British Columbia.

