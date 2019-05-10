We are so sad to announce the passing of our family patriarch, John Cain on May 3, 2019 at 84 years of age. John is survived by his wife; Dorrie, Sons; Brian (Rina), Terry (Amy), daughter; Brenda (Greg), Grandchildren; Kyla (Wes), Chris (LaSondra), Adam, Katie (Jon), Melissa (Ben), Ashlee, Ayla-Jo, Great Grandchildren; Austin, Haylee, Oliver, Sophie and Hazel Rose. Also survived by brother; Harold, sisters; Cathy, Marylyn; and sister in law; Temple. John was always "silently there", supporting and giving to others. He spent his life caring for and spending time with his extended family, when not tending to his beloved garden and making wooden toys. We will miss his gentle and kind ways and his never ending patience and love. Many thanks to the Hospice House nurses and care aids and the doctors who supported his peaceful passing. A service of Remembrance to be held at St. Michael's Anglican Church on Sunday, July 7th 2019 at 2pm. Donations in memory of John can be made to the charity of your choice. No flowers please.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 10 to May 14, 2019