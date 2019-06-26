Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Cameron. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory ofSeptember 11, 1925- April 29, 2019 John William Cameron of the Gemstone Care Centre in Kamloops, British Columbia passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Bill was born on September 11, 1925 in the Cameron Settlement in Nova Scotia. Bill is survived by his loving wife Lola, children Anne (John), Donna (Harvey), Gordon (Lorraine), Wanda (Sheldon), Kevin (Carol) and sister Rhoda. He will be missed by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his brothers Howard and Ken and son Dougal. There will be a Celebration of Life for Bill on August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In the Barriere Seniors Centre. MaryAnn Shewchuk to Officiate. Light refreshments will be served and later a family gathering at Anne & John's house. Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com 250-674-3030 or 250-672-1999 Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 26 to June 27, 2019

