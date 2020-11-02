1/1
John E White
John E. White


It is with heavily saddened hearts the family of the late John E. White announce his passing on October 26, 2020.
His loving and deeply devoted wife and two of many sons held his hands in theirs during his final moments.
He is survived by his wife Tanya, his boys Brodie, Ryan, Trace, Orrin, Garrett, Donovan, Sheldon, Jason, and Dan and all their respective families. His two siblings; brother Richard and sister Carol as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is pre-deceased by both his parents Reginald and Selina, and one of his boys, Kayden.
A service of remembrance will take place at Assman's Funeral Home on November 14, 2020 at 1 pm.
Please confirm your attendance by calling 250-961-7104 as seating is limited to accompany Covid rules.
A Celebration of Life will follow the service.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

