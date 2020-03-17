Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hodgson. View Sign Obituary

John Hodgson



December 5 1936- March 15 2020



John Hodgson was born in Nkana Kitwe, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia).



He and his family moved to South Africa when he was three years old. He met and married his wife Beth in Durban, KwaZulu Natal.

In 1970, John and Beth immigrated to Canada with their daughters Lynn and Elaine. John and Beth recently celebrated their 58th year of marriage. John was predeceased by his daughter Elaine in 2008, and is survived by his wife (Elizabeth) Beth, daughters Luanne (Blaine), Lynn, and Jill (Davy), and their children and grandchildren.



Funeral Service to be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. John HodgsonDecember 5 1936- March 15 2020John Hodgson was born in Nkana Kitwe, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia).He and his family moved to South Africa when he was three years old. He met and married his wife Beth in Durban, KwaZulu Natal.In 1970, John and Beth immigrated to Canada with their daughters Lynn and Elaine. John and Beth recently celebrated their 58th year of marriage. John was predeceased by his daughter Elaine in 2008, and is survived by his wife (Elizabeth) Beth, daughters Luanne (Blaine), Lynn, and Jill (Davy), and their children and grandchildren.Funeral Service to be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close