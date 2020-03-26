John Hodgson December 5 1936- March 15 2020 John Hodgson was born in Nkana Kitwe, Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia). He and his family moved to South Africa when he was three years old. He met and married his wife Beth in Durban, KwaZulu Natal. In 1970, John and Beth immigrated to Canada with their daughters Lynn and Elaine. John and Beth recently celebrated their 58th year of marriage. John was predeceased by his daughter Elaine in 2008, and is survived by his wife (Elizabeth) Beth, daughters Luanne (Blaine), Lynn, and Jill (Davy), and their children and grandchildren. Funeral Service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020