John Hugh Baragar
1936 - 2020
JOHN HUGH BARAGAR

October 30, 1936 - November 28, 2020


John passed away in the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia; Prince George after a very brief battle with COVID-19. Predeceased by his wife Helen (Krueger), parents Charles and Helen (McCuish) and sister Elizabeth (Darragh). Survived by nieces and nephews, inlaws and cousins. John's adopted family truly are the people of Prince George.

John was born in Yorkton, Saskatchewan and moved as a child to Ontario and then to BC. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force, then logged the West Coast of BC. He then dedicated the rest of his life to his faith and became an officer with the Salvation Army. March 30, 1974, he married and converted to Mennonite.

John is well known for helping others, among many endeavours he was active with A.A., Toastmasters, The Street Church, The Prince George Exhibition, The United Way, Sonrise Men's Transition House, and was runner up for the Prince George Citizen of the Year award a few years ago.

A small private service will be held by the Westwood Mennonite Bretheren Church, In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in John's name.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 2, 2020.
