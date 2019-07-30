Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joynson. View Sign Obituary

December 12, 1938 - July 24, 2019 The strongest and bravest man we have been so lucky to have in our family is finally at peace surrounded by the ones he loved and cherished the most in his life. He will finally join his beloved wife Barbara. Left to carry on his legacy, strength and bravery are his children, grandchildren, great grand children and nephew. Our family will be forever grateful to Lynne for the love and support you have given him throughout the years , you remain so special to us all. Dr Larson and the Home support Nurse Erica we can not thank you enough for everything much love to both of you. No service by request. Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 30 to July 31, 2019

