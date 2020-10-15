"Always on our minds, forever in our hearts" John Kellis
It is with profound sadness that the family of John Kellis announces his passing on September 27, just a week past his 52nd birthday. John's caring and charismatic personality touched many lives and his passion for anything outdoors was unforgettable (much like him). If you knew John, you've most likely hunted, fished, snowmobiled, camped, quadded, skydived or travelled with him. His warmth when meeting people shone through but never so much as when he was with people he loved. John loved deeply and was deeply loved by many, especially by Karen, his wife of 25 years, his mom Barbara, his personal guardian angel ~ sister Stephanie (Nevio), brother Mark (Wendy), in-laws Paul and Darlene, Lorne and Gerri, brother-in-law Paul (Tracy) and sister-in-law Danielle. John was predeceased by his dad, Nick. John's love, care and respect for his dad was immeasurable and he missed him immensely. John attributed his love for the outdoors, his deep seeded family values and his strong sense of compassion to his father. This special bond between John and his father was a true friendship and although this is a time of extreme sadness for us, we are comforted in knowing that John is reunited with his best friend, his dad. John loved the kids in his life and was an uncle to many ~ Jared (Courtney), Chelsea (Russell), Maddison, Elena, Nik, Theo, Tanna, Cassie, Christian and Chad, great uncle to Alex, Aria and Messer and godfather to Aiden and Landon. John placed high value on all of his friendships, especially with Rob ~ his best friend, hunting buddy and fishing partner for over 30 years ~ their adventures were legendary and with Nevio who always had his back ~ their bond went beyond brother-in-laws and was one of true brothers. At John's request, no service will be held. In honor of John's love of nature, donations can be made to the Northern Lights Wildlife Society (www.wildlifeshelter.com/p/memorial.html
). "If others wonder why I'm missing, Just tell them I've gone fishing"