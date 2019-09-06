Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Krause. View Sign Obituary

JOHN E KRAUSE May 3, 1942 - Aug 19, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John on the evening of August 19th at Prince George Rotary Hospice House, with family by his side. John was predeceased by his parents, Eugene in 1954 and Hilda in 1967 John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Irene. Also left to cherish his memory are his children Eugene (Lisa), Carolyn, and Michael (Clarice); and three precious grandchildren - Matteo, Trayce and Mila. He also leaves behind siblings - Betty Krause and Albert Coutu (Kelly) and many more relatives and friends. John will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of life to be held September 7, 2019 at the Columbus Community Centre, 7201 Domano Blvd. Prince George, BC, between 11 am - 3 pm. Bring your favourite stories to share. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.





May 3, 1942 - Aug 19, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John on the evening of August 19th at Prince George Rotary Hospice House, with family by his side. John was predeceased by his parents, Eugene in 1954 and Hilda in 1967 John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Irene. Also left to cherish his memory are his children Eugene (Lisa), Carolyn, and Michael (Clarice); and three precious grandchildren - Matteo, Trayce and Mila. He also leaves behind siblings - Betty Krause and Albert Coutu (Kelly) and many more relatives and friends. John will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of life to be held September 7, 2019 at the Columbus Community Centre, 7201 Domano Blvd. Prince George, BC, between 11 am - 3 pm. Bring your favourite stories to share. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close