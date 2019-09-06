JOHN E KRAUSE May 3, 1942 - Aug 19, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John on the evening of August 19th at Prince George Rotary Hospice House, with family by his side. John was predeceased by his parents, Eugene in 1954 and Hilda in 1967 John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Irene. Also left to cherish his memory are his children Eugene (Lisa), Carolyn, and Michael (Clarice); and three precious grandchildren - Matteo, Trayce and Mila. He also leaves behind siblings - Betty Krause and Albert Coutu (Kelly) and many more relatives and friends. John will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of life to be held September 7, 2019 at the Columbus Community Centre, 7201 Domano Blvd. Prince George, BC, between 11 am - 3 pm. Bring your favourite stories to share. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019