MACLENNAN,

Fr. John Lawrence, OMI



died peacefully at St. Patrick's Home, Ottawa on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He is survived by his sisters, Benjamina MacIsaac, Loretta MacLennan, Sr. Theresa MacLennan, and his brother Oblates of Mary Immaculate.



Fr. John Lawrence MacLennan was born March 26, 1929 in Glen Dale Parish, Matford, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia to John and Mary (Nee Cameron) MacLennan. He studied general arts for two years at St. Francis Xavier University (Antigonish, NS) and taught elementary school in Nova Scotia prior to entering the Oblate Novitiate in September 1950. Fr. Larry made is first vows September 8, 1951, his final vows September 8, 1954, and he was ordained June 15, 1957. Fr. Larry went back to complete his degree in education at Loyola University in Los Angeles (CA) in 1970 and studies in formation at St. Louis University in St. Louis (MO) in 1986-87.



In his early years as a priest, Fr. Larry spent time in ministry, teaching in British Columbia, primarily at Prince George College High School, where he was principal in the 1980s. During these first 30 years, he also served as a parish priest in various towns and native missions in BC, including the Queen Charlotte Islands, Prince George, Dawson Creek, Fraser Lake, Burns Lake and Kateri Tekakwitha Mission in east Vancouver.



Fr. Larry was appointed Provincial of Oblate St. Paul's Province in 1987 and he was re-appointed in 1990. His sabbatical year in 1993 was spent returning to his family's roots in Dornie, Scotland, where he ministered to the parish there, making good use of the Scottish Gaelic that he had learned as a child. When he returned to Canada, he spent 10 years or so ministering to the poor and abandoned on the east side of Vancouver and returned to Prince George to support the parish in his semi-retirement. Fr. Larry moved to Ottawa in 2012 to retire at Springhurst Residence. He has been in long-term care at St. Patrick's Home since earlier this year.



We are grateful to the staff at St. Patrick's Home for their generous care and support of Fr. Larry during this past year.



The Vigil Prayer Service will take place at Canadian Martyrs Church, 100 Main Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 2P8, on Thursday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. There will be an opportunity for visitation following the prayer service. The Funeral Mass will take place at Canadian Martyrs on Friday, November 29 at 11:30 a.m. with a reception to follow. Interment will take place at Glen Dale Parish, Nova Scotia at a later date.



Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019

