John Widdrington Matfin was born August 29, 1940 in Gateshead, England and passed away peacefully January 9, 2020 at the age of 79. "Jack" was predeceased by his daughter Karen, survived by his loving wife Gloria, son David (Lorraine), Daughters Amanda (Kent), Rhonda (Cliff), and Denise (Willy), grandchildren Faith, Chloe, Cayden, Callie, Chris, Tyler, and Katie as well as numerous brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews whom reside in England. Jack came to Canada from England in his early 20's. Him and Gloria met at a young age through mutual friends, it was love at first sight. They were married January 25th, 1975 and never looked back. Jack worked at Northwood Pulp Mill for most of his career, retiring in 2002 after a health setback. For those that knew him, he was a strong and proud man. He had a love like no other for his family and was always there to offer an ear, guidance or help. He was diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2017 with a short time frame to live. He outlived and outlasted everyone's expectations and he made many more amazing memories that we will forever cherish in our hearts. There will be no service. In the spring there will be a small celebration of life to spread Jack's ashes the way he wanted them to be. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

