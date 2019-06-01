Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John McMaster. View Sign Obituary

Born October 10th 1941 in Prince Rupert BC has passed away in Prince George on May 20th 2019. He lived 77 very busy years, and overcame many challenges in his life. Predeceased by his very loving Mother Virginia, Father Bernard, Sister Patricia and Grandparents John Arthur McMaster and Louise McMaster. Survived by sisters Marie and Cora, he had fond memories of nieces Deborah, Lisa, Patricia and Stacey and nephews Steve, John (Gordo) ... they were the ones he was able to see most often; many others living too far away he often asked of them as well as a large extended family and dear friends Jane, Guy and Lilly. Howard and Myrna. He worked for many years at Hastings Park Racetrack and BC Jockey Club in Vancouver. John was a very gentle, kind and loving person who gave his time here to the Legion (#6 & #43) and The BC Railway Museum. Volunteering at every opportunity when needed; he took great pleasure showing the Children and their parents about the grounds and relating his wealth of information about the trains and equipment. He is lovingly and fondly remembered and dearly missed. Donations to a Legion Poppy Fund or charity of your choice will be greatfully accepted. Please join us to celebrate and Remember John at the Prince George Legion #43 1116 6th Ave on June 3rd at 1 pm. Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 1 to June 2, 2019

