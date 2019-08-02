Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Norman. View Sign Obituary

John Frederick Norman April 22, 1940 - July 28, 2019. It is with sadness that our family shares the passing of John Norman. He had a full and happy life that began in Langley Prairie, BC and other areas of the Fraser Valley. While attending Langley High School he met his life's partner, Ellen. Together they completed their university training and as young teachers headed to Prince George where they built their careers and a life with their three daughters. John was an active athlete, coach, volunteer, and fan in a wide variety of sports (Go Cougars Go!). He enjoyed tennis, basketball and baseball in his younger years and curling and golf later on. John began his career as a Physical Education teacher and later became a respected principal of many elementary schools around Prince George. He felt strongly about ensuring that what was best for kids was at the forefront of his teaching and he had great admiration for teachers that made a difference for students. John was passionate about building and contributing to the community. He was generous with his time in supporting his belief that a strong community needs a balance of sports, arts, culture, and learning. Over the years he volunteered for the arts, biathlon events, golf tournaments, fundraising for the Two Rivers Art Gallery, and archiving Prince George's educational history. After retirement John embraced new challenges in his work for Elections BC. During his free time John was often found in the outdoors, he particularly enjoyed canoeing, fishing and spending time at the family cabin. Most of all, he loved having his family around him and will be remembered for his fondness of family dinners and strong values. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ellen Norman; daughters: Heather (Ed) Tandy, Kathy (Paul) Norman, and Robin (Glenn) Norman; grandchildren: Megan (Dominik), Stephanie (Luke), James (Robin), and Erin (Ben); great-grandchildren: Predo and George. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Mary Hochglaube. He also leaves behind many extended family members and friends. A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, August 25th at 2pm at the Prince George Golf and Curling Club. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prince George Hospice Society, Nové Voce Choir, or the UNBC Nordic Sport Leadership Award would be appreciated. Links for these organizations can be found at:





