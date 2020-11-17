1/
John P. BACON
July 30, 1937 - November 05, 2020
It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of John, beloved brother, uncle and great-uncle. John was predeceased by his parents, George Arthur Bacon and Daisy Agnes Bacon; his sisters, Joan, Tiny, Lillian, and Heather; and by his brother, George.

John, a kind and unselfish man, was always ready with a joke, to lend a helping hand and advice, and to care for others around him. He was an avid sports fan and a man of many hats (especially his 49-ers), from bass cellist to auto and airplane mechanic to prospector and, in the latter part of his career, involved in the environmental restoration of mines.

He will be greatly missed by siblings, Dave and Jordan (Nick); nephews, Bob, Jason (Jennifer), and Jeff (Richenda); nieces, Jennifer (David) and Kristal (Daron); and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Many thanks to Dr. Grant Wooldridge and the staff of the Internal Medicine Unit of University Hospital of Northern BC.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Prince George Citizen from Nov. 17 to Dec. 17, 2020.
