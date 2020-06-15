John Robert "Bob" Sigurdson
Celebration of Life for
Bob Sigurdson (John Robert)

Bob passed away on Oct 26, 2019 and we want to invite you to Celebrate with us on Facebook.
Here we are sharing memories with his family and friends near and far. Survived by wife Alice, children Brian (Cindy), Kim (Quinn) Todd (Diane) The Gran Clan Ryan (Tawnie), Jamie, Isabella, Norman, Great Gran Clan Brendon, Kaleb and Owen.
Search Celebration of life Bob Sigurdson.
Eulogy 11am June 20th

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
