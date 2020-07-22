1/2
John "Jack" Skailes
1935 - 2020
John Clark Skailes

June 10, 1935 -
June 25, 2020


It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of John Clark Skailes. John (Jack) is survived by his loving daughter Jacquie Skailes (Randy Lejeune) of Calgary, AB and Jacquie's mother Eleanor Skailes of Cranbrook, BC. Also missing Jack is his fur baby Jessie. Jack leaves behind friends in Prince George and Cranbrook. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jul. 22, 2020.
