John Gregory Temperley Greg was born in Powell River on Aug. 4, 1930. He died in Prince George on March 29, 2019. He worked many years in aviation as an aircraft maintenance engineer after attending the Spartan School of Aeronautics in 1949. He did maintenance and overhaul work on fixed wing aircraft and on helicopters until 1983. Greg held the Imperial Oil agency at the Prince George airport from 1965 to 1978. He drove school buses for School District 57 from 1984 to 1992. Greg was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Eileen, and his second wife, Peggy. He is survived by his sister Muriel, his Aunt Gladys, and several cousins in Powell River. He is also survived by his two nephews and his niece and their families, in Abbotsford. No service by request.





