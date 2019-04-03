Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John VALAIRE. View Sign

John Valaire passed away after a long illness. He is survived by his son and daughter, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. John spent his life in service to others, he coloured their worlds with splashes of debate, poems, meditation, stores and songs daily. John was an enigmatic presence who will be sorely missed. "The mountains are calling and I must go and I will work on while I can, studying incessantly"



I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore I have continued my faithfulness to you - Jeremiah 3:13

John Valaire passed away after a long illness. He is survived by his son and daughter, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers and sister. John spent his life in service to others, he coloured their worlds with splashes of debate, poems, meditation, stores and songs daily. John was an enigmatic presence who will be sorely missed. "The mountains are calling and I must go and I will work on while I can, studying incessantly"I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore I have continued my faithfulness to you - Jeremiah 3:13

