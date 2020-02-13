Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Weiskopf. View Sign Obituary

Johann (John) Weiskopf John passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at the age of 97. He was born in Mals, Austria on December 29, 1922. He was a man of his word and would always engage in a lively discussion regarding politics, government or history. He was a passionate gardener, which he managed to enjoy until last summer and was especially proud of the variety of tomatoes he grew. He was happy to share his bounty and teach you about gardening techniques. He was a master red winemaker and always had a bottle to share over a visit at the kitchen table. John was an avid hunter, downhill skier and instructor into his eighties, as well a private pilot who flew his 150 over the northern skies. He is survived by his loving wife Pauline, who currently resides at Simon Fraser Lodge and relatives in Austria. Pauline and John were lovingly married for 67 years. They worked hard and shared many outdoor activities together. We will miss his kind nature and happy smile. A good friend to all that knew him. John believed in a simple pure life where the best things in life were free. No service by request.





